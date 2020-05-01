Soccer in Spain will return. The Government gave the green light to the League so that it can continue working on the steps necessary to resume competition. For this, and under full observation and acceptance by Health, the league has dictated a action protocol for the return to training that will start from next Monday, May 4.

Despite the fact that a principle the protocol of action dictated as an indispensable requirement the use of massive tests for the return to training this Monday, These will be governed by different recommendations and will not be generalized for all. The tests, by order of Health, will only be applied to soccer players who need them by medical prescription, have been in contact with an infected person or have presented any of the symptoms to which Covid-19 is attributed.

Within Phase 0 of de-escalation dictated by the Government, athletes will be allowed to return to training in their respective sports centers this Monday, May 4, although these must be individualized, outdoors and under a comprehensive security protocol. Since the league They set the guidelines to be followed, always in accordance with the ministerial order, so that there is no iota of risk of contagion between soccer players, technical bodies and workers.

At a logistical level, it is specified that the personnel who come to the sports city must always be the minimum possible, the smallest number for correct operation. In addition, the guidelines of each session must be issued to each player the previous day electronically to avoid contact between individuals as much as possible. Footballers must also go to the sports city in your private vehicle, alone and always using it (If you do not have it or a driving license, the club will ensure a safe form of transportation).

On the grass

Regarding the conditions of each training session, the employer’s action protocol is clear. Each club must elaborate a quadrant to know the attendance and schedule of each footballer in their respective training ground. For example, the arrival of the players at the facilities will have to be staggered and there must be at least a margin of 15 minutes between them, avoiding any possibility of crossing between them. In addition, they must attend already dressed in training gear from their homes.

It should be noted that during this phase of individualized training prior to the group, the maximum number of players on the same field of play shall be set at six: keeping between them the maximum possible distance that the playing field allows and setting the minimum in twice the social distance, about four meters. In turn, it recommends that the maximum number of footballers on site in the sports city be 12 players (six plus six in the case of having two fields). As for the technical bodies, their presence from a distance is allowed, always maintaining the minimum distance established. In the case of physiotherapists, The League establishes a single specialist and sets to treat footballers to a minimum.

From the moment they arrive at the sports city and enter the field of play, players are required to carry gloves and masks. In the case of gloves, its use is recommended whenever possible during solo work. In addition, sessions should be with the minimum possible material, always prioritizing its non-use. In the case of using it, it must be mandatory disinfected by the cleaning staff before the next player enters the field of play.

If you need to use the Gym, it should be limited to a maximum of one or two players, depending on the size of the facility, keeping twice the established social distance between them. Machines are also allowed outdoors.

Among some of the recommendations that the League provides, is that of leave the doors of the facilities open as far as possible. Players and those who live with them are advised not to leave home and invite clubs to enable a procedure for supplying food to the players, preventing them from leaving their homes.

Once the session is over

After the training day, lto League sets some guidelines to implement to ensure optimal security measures. Thus, clubs must supply their players with a biodegradable bag closed with clothes for the next session. In this same, the players will have to throw their used clothes from the previous session and deposit it in a bucket with a lid that the clubs will enable with the sign «disinfection material«, For its correct washing.

Players should automatically go to their vehicle, limiting their passage through the facilities of their respective sports city as much as possible. These processes should be repeated until the next phase, the Phase 1 of the de-escalation, which will allow clubs, coaches and their players to enter their new phase, that of group training of eight players each.