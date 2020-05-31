A revealing meme has been circulating among fashion believers for confession for a month and a half: Scarlet O’Hara and one of her sisters, looking at each other with disdain as they cross their voluminous skirts on the stairs of Tara. There is more of the style, always starring in those dresses that look like cathedral bells. “The new suits for social distancing have come to Amazon,” says one especially sharp. All very clever and funny if it weren’t for the fear behind them. The uncertainty not only of how we are going to go out to work, shop, walk, live, but also of how we are going to dress the day after, when the so-called new normality is implanted after the last phase of de-escalation of the state of emergency. Designers, in their isolations, are supposed to have been working on it. At the end of the day, that is the main mission of fashion: procuring clothing solutions, more or less flattering, for day to day. Starting in September – when the first quarantined designs are presented – we will leave doubts.

Balenciaga dress with a skirt for this summer, which reflects on the space of protection for women.

Meanwhile, a quick look at the collections of this truncated spring-summer reveals almost premonitory proposals: balaclavas, masks and gloves up to the elbows were on the menu, even all kinds of crinolines, tontillos and polisones. It turns out that the bulky interior frames that once meant feminine oppression and reification were one of the seasonal trends, postulated the same by Loewe as Rick Owens or Comme des Garçons. In Balenciaga, most of those who looked like girls were male models. Thom Browne even had his own men’s version. Despite all the objections, many then agreed that the proposal was a reflection on the area of ​​protection for women. Hence to consider it the uniform of the new safety distance, one step. For the coming fall-winter, the pannier issue is still going on. See Jeremy Scott’s Marie Antoinette pop for Moschino or Virgil Abloh’s streetwear hybrids in Off-White. But some have gone a step further, as true visionaries. Again from Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia was coming forward in a response to the current situation, with an apocalyptic stage show riddled with silhouettes amplified by huge shoulder pads, in which neither the armored jacket with 10 cm spikes nor the boots were missing until the English, not to mention the batamanta coat and skyjama sets, basic confinement. For their part, Anthony Vaccarello in Saint Laurent and Olivier Rousteing in Balmain pull sanitary latex as a second skin to equip the face-to-face tour of the office.

Comme des Garçons autumn-winter 2020.

The data referring to the clothing chosen for the quarantine that have come to light paint, in any case, a not particularly favorable panorama for the millennial extravagance installed in fashion after the arrival of Alessandro Michele to Gucci, it has been five years. A poll of 2,000 users at the Nordstrom Trunk Club, the American luxury multi-brand giant, reveals that 77% of respondents have changed their style in favor of comfort, and that they plan to move it to their workplace as soon as possible. During these weeks of confinement, only 25% have dressed as they used to do before the covid-19 pandemic. Sports outfits have been the stars of home styling. If they are not sweatpants, they are their cousins, the leggings. At Love The Sales, the British sales portal, orders for this garment have increased by 322%. In Spain, the consulting firm Edited reports that stretch cotton tights have also been the most shipped online during confinement, despite the drastic decrease in discounts in this clothing category. Will we have to prepare for a style / elegance de-escalation now that popular e-commerce platforms such as Asos are dedicated to weighing athleisure items (running, yoga or pilates designed for street wear as well) or loungewear (loungewear for home) above spring dresses? Here is the question.

With masks, eye makeup gains prominence to the detriment of the mouth. Smiling with the eyes is part of the new normal

“What happens in crises like this is that the cracks that already existed in society tend to get bigger, and that can be extrapolated to the rigor of clothing,” says Michael Solomon, professor of Marketing at St. Joseph University ( Philadelphia). “I don’t think we are going to see a return to the conventional work uniform, something that was also changing. In the case of men, it will not be necessary to wear a full suit, for example. In any case, there is still a lot to be said about the idea that we are what we wear, ”continues the also expert in consumer psychology. Jumpsuits, sweatshirts, denim garments and other derivatives of work and urban clothing that already roamed freely on the catwalks can be a relief to wear in the coming months. Creators and brands right now are concerned about what to do with their spring inventories, which were isolated in stores just like their potential buyers in March, but another review of the collections of the moment indicates that not everything has to be given up: this season was also lavish in comfortable oversize shirts, which can function as mini-dresses, as seen in Valentino, Etro, Victoria Beckham or Juan Vidal; Very light bandana dresses, such as Gabriela Hearst, Burberry, Koché or Moisés Nieto, and all kinds of solutions in denim with sophisticated treatment, from Celine’s culottes to Gucci’s Saharan ones. Safety when buying them in stores will have to account for sanitary measures. Which leads us directly to the next question: the use of the mask.

Latex suit from the Balmain fall-winter collection.

Accessory linked to the most extreme subcultures of streetwear, the mask is not at all foreign to fashion. Its influence in the West, moreover, can be traced thanks to the penetration of Japanese pop music and, lately, Korean. But what in the East is a daily object that, both for urbanity and for sanitary reasons (the extreme pollution of its metropolises), is widespread and accepted, here it is not only a strange but also disturbing element.

Off-White design for fall.

Designers have in their hands the possibility of making it, if not an attractive complement, at least a close one, capable of mastering its meaning: fear. Because we must not forget that the mask will surely be the continuous and most blatant reminder that things are still not going well, that we continue to experience difficult days. On the catwalks they have proliferated in the last three years, especially as a warning to the consequences of climate change, so it should not be surprising to find them with postin labels, although their effectiveness against the coronavirus continues to be questioned, not to mention their prices. Farfetch has had to withdraw those from Off-White after exploding on social networks that sold for more than a thousand dollars (Lyst, LVMH’s luxury search engine, had listed them as the “most desired men’s accessory”). That a protection / hygiene item becomes a new status symbol doesn’t seem to be received either.

Saint Laurent latex model from the fall-winter 2020 collection.

With the face half covered, the makeup is going to have to go through its own adaptation, or revolution. Some voices already cry out for the enhancement of the gaze to the detriment of cheeks or lips, which will be hidden behind the mask. For Miguel Álvarez, official makeup artist of the cosmetic division of Yves Saint Laurent, “eye makeup goes beyond the highlighter, the concealer and the mascara. It is time to dare, play with color and shadows, discover the possibilities of eyeliners, as well as giving importance to products such as eyebrow pencils that help frame the look ”. Álvarez is committed to liquid shades with a matte finish and long duration, which also provide greater hydration to the sensitive eye contour, or the most common powder if you start experimenting with color. “They are easier to modulate the intensity of the pigment,” he says. Better not to neglect the look, because smiling with the eyes will also be part of the new normal.

