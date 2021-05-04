Dreamy, Maribel Guardia in a fresh outfit falls in love with fans

Dreamlike, Maribel Guardia in a fresh outfit makes fans fall in love | INSTAGRAM

As soon as she was waking up, the beautiful and charismatic Maribel Guardia graced the social networks by publishing from her official profile on Instagram a new photography where it shows in all its splendor its magnificent silhouette, and its indisputable beauty.

With a huge smile, the beautiful Costa Rican She proudly showed off her gym results in a fresh floral outfit, comprised of a long straight-cut skirt and a flirty top that wholesale highlighted her front attributes.

You may also be interested: Tremendous figure, Maribel Guardia in her best sports outfit

As is his custom, the actress accompanied his publication with a motivational message, as long as his loyal followers started their day in the best way, something that he has undoubtedly achieved simply by appearing in a new photograph.

In his entertainment piece he commented: “Get dressed with a big smile and go out to conquer this wonderful day, may God bless us”, was the beautiful text with which he published his image, and thanks to this and of course his impressive beauty, his So far fans have given him more than 17 thousand “likes.”

In addition to hundreds of comments that flatter her incredible silhouette and her beautiful way of dressing, super elegant and flirty at the same time, in fact, we believe that the detail of the hat managed to captivate her audience, because more than combining her outfit, with This garment protects your face from the strong rays of the sun.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, the also model dedicated herself to congratulate and celebrate as it is due to her beloved “Julianes” since it was the birthday of Julián Figueroa, her son and, as incredible as it may seem, also of Julián, her grandson.

She could not appear happier on the networks with a tremendous video of the celebration, of course, complying with the necessary measures against the global epidemic, because as we know, it is not over yet.

With a beautiful and elegant decoration, piñata, cakes, gifts and others, a small meeting was held with his closest relatives, celebrating another year of life of those who are the loves of his life, apparently within his splendid home, since you can see that they are on a terrace, and you can see a huge garden very similar to that of your mansion.