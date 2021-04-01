DreamWorks Animation’s newest trailer, ‘Spirit – Indomitable’

The trailer for the new DreamWorks Animation movie distributed by Universal Pictures, ‘Spirit – Indomitable‘, the next chapter in the popular DreamWorks Animation saga that began with the 2002 Oscar-nominated film’ Spirit the Untamed Steed, ‘which features its own Emmy-winning television series.

Directed by Elaine Bogan and Ennio Torresan, the film features the original voices of Eiza Gonzlez, Jake Gyllenhaal, Mckenna Grace, Isabela Merced, Walton Gogginsy, Julianne Moore, and hitting theaters on June 4, 2021 (June 25 in Spain). This will be his official argument:

Lucky Prescott did not know his late mother, Milagro Navarro, a fearless acrobat specialized in numbers on horseback from a small border town called Miradero.

Like his mother, Lucky isn’t exactly a fan of rules and restrictions, which has caused his aunt Cora all sorts of headaches. Lucky grew up on the East Coast of the United States under the tutelage of her aunt, but after forcing the situation with countless dangerous escapades, Cora takes matters into her own hands and decides that they both move in with her brother Jim, our father. heroin.

Their destination, Miradero, is a sleepy little town that doesn’t exactly win over Lucky. But everything changes when he meets Spirit, a wild Mustang who shares his independent character. She also befriends two local horsemen, Abigail Stone and Pru Granger. Pru’s father, Al Granger, is a stable owner and the best friend of Lucky’s father.

When a ruthless cowboy and his team plan to capture Spirit and his herd for auction and condemn them to a life of captivity and hard work, Lucky convinces her friends to summon all their courage and embark on the adventure of their lives with the goal of of rescuing the horse that has taught her the value of freedom and given her existence meaning, helping her discover a connection that she would never have imagined with her mother’s legacy and her Mexican roots.

