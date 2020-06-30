Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

From before Dreams was released, Media Molecule promised that it would have VR support, but that you would have to wait to enjoy it. Luckily, the company was true to its word and we already know when this feature will be available.

According to Media Molecule, VR support for Dreams will be available from July 22, 2020. So, in less than a month you will have the opportunity to enjoy and create virtual reality experiences in the game for PlayStation 4.

Dreams – available on Amazon Mexico

It is important to note that to enjoy virtual reality support for Dreams you will need to have the PlayStation VR.

To celebrate this news, Media Molecule released a preview in which we can see some of the VR experiences that have been created in Dreams. You can check it out below:

And you, are you excited about the arrival of VR support on PlayStation 4? Tell us in the comments.

Dreams came to PlayStation 4 this year. You can learn more about this release by clicking here or by reading our review.