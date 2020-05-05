DREAMS OF DOLLY SHEEP – MYSANTHROPY

You are going to allow me to begin this review with a text that the vigueses Dreams Of Dolly Sheep include in the interior script of this “Misanthropy” and that I find ideal for these moments when the world of music – and not only this – It is at a crossroads from which to be reborn as Phoenix, it will need the effort of all the actors involved. DODS tell us from the bowels of this “Misanthropy”: We continue with our internal struggle to defend music, to make it yours, to enjoy it, for all the kilometers we have traveled and those that will come, to feed the soul in each concert, for make you feel, to make you participants, to keep going despite all the inconveniences that arise, to face freedom of expression, to sing things that hurt, motivate, shake, but really execute, unmask, cheer and finally heal .

Wise words that all of us who cannot live without music sign. They introduce us to this latest album by the Galicians, mixed and mastered by Martín Guevara (Capsula) and recorded at Silver Recording in Bilbao. We could face the difficult task of aligning a band in a specific sound talking about alternative rock. With the width of limits that corresponds to this. DODS sound powerful in songs like “Fyego vs. paper”, “Lie to me” or “Smile and smash” and then cross into the dark pop of “Girls Dance” without clashing for a single second or leaving any traces in the personality of the band.

They play with the storm / calm duality in “Sleep Bullets” commanded by an effective riff. They boast of controlled forcefulness and furious outbursts in “Concrete Arms”. The guitars take center stage in “Pasión” as an armed arm of the great voice melody with which Candido Sanjuán sings us, who becomes the protagonist in the central part of the song. “Amaia y Candela” closes the album intensely both musically and with the lyrics. Very good work from DODS.

