Dreamr announces Platform Governance Token (DMR), selects Delchain as blockchain strategic advisor.

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com.

Nassau, Bahamas – April 5, 2021

Dreamr * – A blockchain and social media startup today announced that it has turned to respected blockchain and digital asset firm Delchain for advice on the launch and deployment of its Dreamr Platform Governance Token (DMR).

Additionally, Dreamr has also announced the release of an update today for its iOS and Android mobile apps that fully integrates the DMR platform token into the user interface. The update allows users to immediately start earning tokens through its in-app rewards program, called Giving Dreams Power.

To date, Dreamr has been relatively calm about its plans in the blockchain field, but behind the scenes, the team has been actively working on integrating the blockchain within its mobile app and launching the governance of DMR. Every Dreamr account registered since the platform’s launch in September 2020 has its own unique Ethereum address. However, through this update users will be informed of that fact for the first time.

Dreamr’s white paper is also publicly released for the first time, detailing the platform’s plans for further blockchain development and innovative Fintech products planned for its ecosystem.

The Dreamr platform reports just over 20,000 active users to date and will award a bonus of 800 DMR tokens to members of its community who have signed up for the app and declared a dream before midnight UTC on April 6, 2021. .

“The Dreamr Governance Token is an integral part of the broader Dreamr ecosystem we are building, because it allows token holders to vote on changes to our roadmap and platform policies. I am excited to start engaging our passionate community of long-term dreamers. term of platform development, “said Dreamr Labs CEO Chris Adams.

Through the advisory partnership with Delchain, Dreamr * will gain the benefit of leveraging the company’s expertise in the blockchain space for strategic partnerships, creating their own DeFi and Delchain products will help the team navigate the creation of secondary markets.

“We are delighted to be working with Delchain on all of our blockchain initiatives and products, they are the best in the business and they are also a great partner, with services like cold storage custody for our digital assets,” Dreamr Labs CTO Ashish Said Bagrecha . “Delchain will help us with DMR token listings on major exchanges, both centralized and DeFi.”

The Dream Machine Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Dreamr Ecosystem, is also experiencing a wave of success with The Dream Machine Tour, a give back initiative led by Dreamr CEO and Foundation CEO Charlie Jabaley. The foundation began in May 2020 during the height of the pandemic, and since then, high-profile contributions have been donated from top brands and celebrities alike. This included a large donation of cash and games from Hasbro. In addition, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat supported the foundation by collaborating on a retribution project. The tour’s media and content has generated more than 100 million views on social media channels in the past 60 days, and it just announced an original content program on Snapchat. Talks with major brands for philanthropic collaborations during the upcoming Dream Machine Tour are already underway and will officially begin on July 4, 2021.

Dreamr * is allocating 33% of the supply of DMR tokens to the Dreamr community, which will be distributed over time through the Dreamr app rewards program and will be overseen by The Dream Machine Foundation.

* Only the Bahamas sister company, Dreamr Labs Ltd., has engaged Delchain and is in the transactional process described earlier in this document. If you have any questions about the structure, please refer to the dreamr whitepaper or contact our GC at [email protected]

About Dreamr:

The Dreamr ecosystem (“Dreamr”) encompasses a conglomerate of entities and organizations that work in harmony to create innovative products and produce high-quality content around the fundamental premises of; the psychology of goal achievement, the unity on separation, and the use of technology to practice the pursuit of dreams. Dreamr comprises a digital platform, the dreamr app, as well as physical components like The Dream Machine Tour, which leverage the app community to produce real-world media and events. Dreamr has a core philosophy of delivering your community value first, and uses giving back as a practical model to create value through its philanthropic arm, The Dream Machine Foundation.

About Delchain Limited:

Delchain Limited (Delchain) is a licensed Corporate Financial Services Provider, regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of The Bahamas with offices in The Bahamas and Singapore. Delchain, part of the Deltec International Group, offers a full suite of financial services to support blockchain institutions and high net worth clients, including: fiat banking, capital markets, advisory, participation and custody of digital assets.

Media contact:

[correo electrónico protegido]

+ 1-702-850-1260