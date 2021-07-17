Dreamlike figure, Anastasia Karanicolaou shines in a swimsuit

Dreamy figure, Anastasia Karanicolaou shines in a swimsuit | INSTAGRAM

Each publication made by the beautiful model Anastasia Karanicolaou, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, is more impressive than the previous one and this time she confirmed it with a Set of seven photographs in which she appears wearing an incredible lilac swimsuit.

That’s right, the gorgeous model was in charge of shining on the Internet with this lilac swimsuit that made Internet users stay hypnotized completely in love with her because in the first photograph we can already see the one from the front and looking like a professional model.

For the second snapshot we could see an even more interesting view, a close-up of her figure while she was lying on a towel enjoying the sand sun and beach.

You may also be interested: What a figure, Anastasia Karanicolaou looks more than stunning

She also shared with us that she was taking some shots with orange, a delicious drink that she enjoys much and much more on the beach when she is in the sun to relax and have a great time in her free time.

For the next snapshot, her fans and Internet users could realize that the young woman is an expert in creating these pieces of entertainment recharged on a pole, showing off her great beauty and of course a silhouette that looks like a Angel fallen from the sky one of the most beautiful on the Internet without a doubt.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ATTRACTIVE PHOTOS

But that’s not all, the beautiful young woman also shared the delicious food she was tasting on that walk to the beach with this publication that reached more than 347,000 likes in just four hours and will surely continue to increase in number.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

A detail that delighted the audience, without a doubt was the small tattoo that can be seen on one side, on the rib, without a doubt, this beautiful woman, captures the attention wherever she is, and with whatever outfit she is .

Of course, the beauty of Anastasia Karanikolaou will continue to be shared through her profile by herself and she wants you to continue to appreciate it, so we recommend that you do not take off from Show News, because we will rescue only her best images so that you can enjoy them at any time and place you want.