Dreaming is (almost) free: one of the nine Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive is for sale

In the motor world there are things that happen infrequently: selling a Mercedes SLS AMG Electric Drive is one of them. We met him at the 2012 Paris Motor Show and we all remember that model that the German brand presented in style. What perhaps we do not have so fresh is the number of cars that ended up leaving the production lines: nine. Therefore, dreaming of this unit is (almost) free.

The Mercedes SLS AMG Electric Drive is, without a doubt, an incredibly rare supercar. It hit the market before the current enthusiasm for high-performance electric cars existed, such as the Porsche Taycan, the Rimac Concept Two, the Pininfarina Battista or the Lotus Evija.

Renault 5 Alpine: the electric that promises to be a true sports car

The Renault 5 that will hit the market in 2022 has yet to discover many surprises, but …

It is not the only characteristic that makes him a rare specimen. Mercedes originally planned to produce and sell more than nine cars. What was the problem? The demand was never high enough and, furthermore, the Germans were asking 416,500 euros for him: remember that it was presented in 2012. With that figure you could buy almost three Mercedes SLS AMGs.

Four engines and 750 hp

Within the reach of only the most bulky pockets, the copy that is under the tutelage of RM Sotheby’s shows off the Electric Green finish that Mercedes created for this version: a contrasting shade with the glossy black wheels and the black leather-wrapped interior. However, the most interesting is under that carbon fiber body with which it was sought to lighten the weight of the vehicle, remaining at 2,440 kilos.

Four electric motors are responsible for generating 750 hp of power and 1,000 Nm of torque: each one rotates at 13,000 rpm, weighs 45 kilos and is powered by batteries with 60 kWh capacity that provide autonomy (according to the old NEDC Cycle) of up to 250 kilometers on a single charge. With these credentials, it goes from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.9 seconds.

More than one million euros

All these characteristics have led to a starting price almost more exclusive than the Mercedes SLS AMG Electric Drive itself: 1,050,000 euros. In return we will get a specimen that has traveled less than 3,800 kilometers and, in addition, has undergone all the planned revisions in the official service of the German brand: the last of them was carried out in May 2018 when it had 2,297 kilometers. Of course, if you dare, you will have to move to the Netherlands; that’s where its owner lives after moving from Switzerland.

Source: RM Sotheby’s