Dreamed moment, Ronald Acuña Jr. is compared to Miguel Cabrera and Rickey Henderson

In his fourth season in the Major Leagues Ronald Acuña Jr. He is headed for another historic season wearing the Atlanta Braves uniform. And so much expectation has caused the Venezuelan gardener that analysts dare to compare him with Rickey henderson Y Miguel Cabrera.

He has just won the Best Player of April Award for his spectacular numbers, and that he missed a few days due to injury. Acuña Jr. is currently one of the most complete players in the MLB and that has it on the lips of baseball analysts.

“It means a lot to me that they compare me to a superstar like that (Henderson), it helps me keep working hard, getting stronger every day and going out onto the field with the same enthusiasm,” Acuña Jr. said in an interview for MLB. com.

30H, 8 HR, 18 RBI and AVG of .341 🇻🇪⭐

Let’s congratulate the National League Player of the Month, Ronald Acuña Jr. #MLBVenezuela #ArepaPower pic.twitter.com/G4M2uxObYT – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 3, 2021

Henderson holds the record for the most stolen bases in the history of the majors with 1,406 and entered the Hall of Fame in the 2009 Class. With that legend they compare Ronald Acuña Jr. who already has 65 steals from the 2018 Major League to the present .

Why were you MVP of April? The Venezuelan hit .341 with 18 RBIs and eight homers. Those figures made him the recipient of such a key recognition.

#HazloGrande, Ronald Acuña Jr.! 🇻🇪 He is the first hitter to hit 10 HRs this season. pic.twitter.com/7ylIZHQXMG – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 5, 2021

They also put him on a par with Miguel Cabrera, when he was his age: “For me he is a pride. He’s my idol since I was a kid and now that I’m in MLB he still is. I always try to give the best of me as he gives it, “he acknowledged about his countryman.

In the season he has 10 full-return hits, 34 hits, 28 runs scored, 21 RBIs and .424 OBP. He was the first hitter in all of baseball to hit 10 home runs in 2021.

