Dreame T30: cordless vacuum cleaner with smart cleaning

Dreame Technology, specialist in electronic household cleaning appliances, launches the Dreame T30, a next-generation cordless stick vacuum cleaner. The appliance is equipped with state-of-the-art technology: for example, thanks to its dirt sensor, the Dreame T30 can automatically adjust the suction power to the amount of dust detected.

Motor with great suction power

The Dreame T30 is equipped with a 150K PRM ultra high speed motor that generates 190 watts of suction power. With its whole machine filtration, the vacuum captures micro particles like pollen and bacteria for a deep and effective cleaning. The 8-degree noise reduction system ensures a quiet and comfortable cleaning experience.

Long-lasting removable battery

The Dreame T30 features a 2,900 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that lasts up to 90 minutes in Eco mode. The removable battery design allows for convenient recycling and energy savings. With a streamlined setup and smart cooling, the Dreame T30 vacuum keeps the battery at a constant temperature to ensure consistent and strong performance.

HD display

Dreame T30 also features a smart HD screen that displays real-time data to inform users of cleaning performance, dust detection, filter replacement, and battery life. In addition, its dirt detection sensor can automatically adjust the suction power based on the amount of dust detected. In other words: when the Dreame T30 detects a large amount of dust, the suction power increases automatically; when the amount of dust decreases, the suction power is reduced to normal mode.

