Dreame Bot L10 Pro, the most complete and affordable robot vacuum cleaner

One of the most lazy household chores is vacuuming. Traditional canister vacuum cleaners are too big and difficult to handle, especially on small floors. In order to solve it, the robot vacuum cleaners offer all the comfort that the user demands, keeping the floor clean autonomously. However, the biggest problem with this type of vacuum cleaner was its price. We are talking about the fact that the first units, very rudimentary compared to those of today, exceeded 700 euros in their starting price.

A few years ago, we experienced the boom in robot vacuum cleaners. The main consequence was the drop in prices and we could already find them for less than 500 euros. But of course, as it happens on many occasions, the price reduction leads to the reduction of the quality of the materials and performance that is not quite as optimal as desired. All this without mentioning that many, after a short time of use, end up breaking.

However, there is a robot vacuum cleaner that is garnering many positive opinions from its users. This is the Dreame Bot L10 Pro, and now it is with a discount of $ 200 on AliExpress. Let’s see it.

Dreame Bot L10 Pro: Features

When analyzing the Dreame Bot L10 Pro, perhaps the most important aspect when we talk about a robot vacuum cleaner is its suction power and its ability to trap dust, dirt or even animal or pet hair.

In this case, we see a suction power of 4,000 PA with a cleaning system divided into four phases: first, its outer brush attracts all the dirt it encounters until the second phase, the central brushes that, using suction power, absorb dirt. The fourth step is filtering all the dirt and storage in the tank. Its central brushes have been designed so that they do not suffer entanglement with the hairs that you find and to be able to continue sucking effectively.

In this sense, its HEPA H11 filter stands out, which captures all kinds of small particles, which will be of great help for allergy sufferers.

The second important aspect when we talk about a robot vacuum cleaner is its navigation. In the case of the Dreame Bot L10 Pro, With use, the surface of our home is recorded on a map, being more efficient in each vacuum as we get to know the house better each time. It is also capable of detecting objects and thus avoid colliding with them, being able to avoid them without any complication.

Thanks to the creation of this map, we will be able to select from the application to which area of ​​the house we want to send the vacuum cleaner, or to point out where it should affect more during vacuuming.

The third aspect is autonomy. It is useless for a robot vacuum cleaner to be effective in vacuuming if it can barely cover the surface of our home in one pass. In the case of the Dreame Bot L10 Pro, guarantees that with a single charge it can vacuum an area of ​​approximately 250 square meters. When you’re done or if you need more time, go home to charge the battery and resume cleaning as soon as it’s charged.

Other functions: Dreame Bot L10 Pro doesn’t just vacuum, it also scrubs.

Two important aspects that the Dreame Bot L10 Pro includes is, the first, the compatibility with Alexa and the perfect integration within the connected home. Using the voice we can order the robot to vacuum the house.

The second characteristic is that to do a much more thorough cleaning, the Dreame Bot L10 Pro robot vacuum cleaner also includes a mop with which to clean the floor after vacuuming. It has a tank that can be filled with 270 milliliter soil cleaner.

Availability and price

The new Dreame Bot L10 Pro robot vacuum has a starting price of $ 549. However, from May 8 to 11, 2021 you can get it for only $ 379 on AliExpress page. But not only that: you can also add two discount coupons, one for an extra $ 20 and another for $ 10 (using the code DREAMEL10BRA) so the final price is only $ 349.49.

Do not miss this opportunity and you will be able to maintain a clean house with little effort.

