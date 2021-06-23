Dream to fulfill: Jake Paul is willing to work to face Canelo Álvarez

The life of the famous youtuber Jake paul He changed radically when he discovered his passion for boxing. He went from being viral on the now-defunct Vine app to riding in the ring to fighting professional boxers, and now he even aspires to meet Canelo Alvarez.

In a recent interview with TMZ, the 24-year-old artist and athlete left open the possibility of facing the boxer from Guadalajara. All this with the intention of aspiring to a world championship of this sport.

“Everything is possible. I think he could be fighting Canelo for the WBC belt. The sky is the limit, it is about how seriously I will take it, “he said when asked. Of course, he recognizes that several years will pass until he can reach the optimal level to measure himself against the Mexican.

Right now Canelo is the best pound for pound in the world and he’s coming off giving Billy Joe Sunders a beating. He is also not interested in facing Paul, an American with whom he has exchanged words on social networks.

“I have to take it more seriously than 99 percent of professional boxers. I want to get respect as a legitimate boxer, ”added Paul.

Paul’s next challenge will be on August 28 against Tyron Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion. He could then face the Brazilian Anderson Silva or Roy Jones Jr. At the moment he has a 3-0 record with three KOs against AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, the latter dated April 17, 2021.

