Dream model! Kim Kardashian shows off new SKIMS line | AFP

For the pretty socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is always excited to share the new launch of any of her products or clothing, as happened recently with part of her new line of SKIMS.

Without a doubt the older sister of Kylie jenner He continually causes more than sighs thanks to his publications, perhaps he does it with a double purpose because not only does he usually show part of his new clothes, in this case to sleep, but these photos are usually the most flirtatious.

Something that makes it even easier to always cause a few sighs is that Kim kardashian She is the possessor of an unparalleled figure, not for nothing other Instagram celebrities like she usually baptize them with her name, such as Anastasia Kvitko and Joselyn Cano at the time.

Read also: In an attractive mini skirt, Kylie Jenner shows off her charms

On this occasion, Twitter was the application he used to promote his new SKIMS line, it was on March 19 of this year that he shared this publication with this interesting content, the striking thing about it is the fact that Kanye’s still wife West is that she looks the most natural despite being the most flirtatious.

For Kim Kardashian it is more than simple to be able to show off her figure in a natural way as if they were Photos casual, because she has been used to it for years.

It may interest you: Beautiful with Mathilde Tantot swimsuit, Demi Rose recommends her

There were two photos that he shared on Twitter where he appears wearing a three-piece suit, both photos are quite similar, they only differ in that the first appears waving with his hand and in the second he only has his arms down.

The garments consist of pants, a tiny top Of straps and a robe, the fabric appears to be linen and the pieces are peach.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS, CLICK HERE.

The striking thing about the images is that their enormous charms are a little exposed in the photographs, of course without looking vulgar, on the contrary Kim Kardashian always manages to give a twist to her outfits by injecting them with glamor.

The model and businesswoman is only accompanied by a silver necklace with a diamond cross pendant, although the material could also be white gold.

Read also: Brindle charms, Lyna Perez in a dreamy swimsuit

To look according to the look, her hair is loose, but highly arranged, her waves fall gracefully on her shoulders so she manages to give her a fresh appearance, but at the same time she managed to look like a diva, in terms of her makeup despite that it is evident that she is made up this is quite sober and seems even natural, just some striking details in her beautiful eyes to highlight them even more.

On the official SKIMS website you can find several collections and above all the best thing is that you can access several sizes and designs, surely more than one could adapt to your needs, this line of Jacquard Skims It is one of the most glamorous that the businesswoman launched in her online store.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The robe that Kim Kardashian is wearing has a cost of $ 2,800 Mexican pesos, the pants cost $ 1,550 Mexican pesos and the mini top apparently has a cost of $ 905 pesos.

To date, the publication has more than 39.9 thousand like’s and also has 178 cited tweets, there is no doubt that the businesswoman and socialite is popular in all the applications where she has accounts, despite this on Twitter it is not It is so much compared to Instagram because in the micro blogging service it has 69.8 million followers, unlike Instagram, which has more than 219 million respectively.