Dream legs! Anastasia Kvitko captivates in brown boots | Instagram

The model from Kaliningrad, Russia The beautiful Anastasia Kvitko showed off her figure in a post she recently shared, wearing brown boots and a short honey-colored dress.

On more than one occasion the model and businesswoman has delighted us with her enormous charms and dreamy curves, especially in her videos, she is fascinated by receiving loving comments from her millions of admirers on Instagram.

This time it was a Photo With which the beautiful celebrity spoiled her more than 12.2 million fans in the application, wearing this light outfit, in addition to her boots and a leather trench coat.

Sitting on the floor with her legs slightly bent, she russian model She posed very flirtatious, it was surely part of an important photo shoot for her followers or promotion of some important brand.

He shared the photograph in his stories, but it would not be news if he published it on Instagram in a few days, as he has been doing during his last stories.

The dress is short with a belt just at the waist, with it, although it covers her charms, it manages to highlight them by the tightness of the design, her legs were the protagonists because it is what you can see a little more of her beautiful skin.