Dream big in Paris

06/06/2021 at 10:53 PM CEST

Jaume Pujol-Galceran

“Why not, keep dreaming? I’ve always liked dreaming big,” said Paula Badosa with a smile from ear to ear, after reaching the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam for the first time in her life after defeating the Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2.

It will also debut in that round among the top eight, Alexander Davidovich, that hours later, in the same Suzanne Lenglen kissed the ground of the track after eliminating Argentine Federico Delbonis by 6-4, 6-4 and 4-6 and 6-4.

Badosa achieved his goal after 1 hour and 50 minutes, of a match marked by tension and nerves. The Catalan tennis player reaffirmed, before the finalist of the tournament in 2019, that she has reached Roland Garros at the best moment with 17 victories on the gravel tour (2 defeats), in a season in which she has jumped to 35th place in the world, with a semifinals at the 1,000 Masters in Madrid and a first title in Belgrade.

Some results that allow the highest aspirations in a very open women’s tournament after the retirement due to injury of number 1, Asleigh Barty; Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal due to mental health, who was on the side of Badosa’s painting; the absence due to injury of Simona Halep and yesterday the elimination of Serena Williams against the Kazakh tennis player Elina Rybakina (6-3, 7-5).

ILLUSION, BUT STEP BY STEP

Badosa is among the latest contenders for the title and smiles proudly when asked about her feelings. “I try to go day by day, point by point, like in the matches. Doing everything very simple and focused on enjoying the road.”

Her next rival tomorrow, the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek (85 world), also reaches the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time after eliminating the Romanian Sorana Cirstea (7-6, 6-1) and after surprising in first Round to the Canadian Bianca Andreescu (World 6. “We have known each other since junior years. It will be a tough match, but I am going to prepare to be at the top,” said Badosa who, for now, is already the eighth Spanish tennis player to reach the Round of 16 in the history of the tournament since the legendary Lily Álvarez, Arantxa Sánchez (champion in 1989, 1994 and 1998), Conchita Martínez, Virginia Ruano, Marta Marrero, Carla Suárez and Garbiñe Muguruza (champion in 2016).

ENJOY TO THE MAXIMUM

He is also willing to take his opportunity and “enjoy being in a room at Roland Garros & rdquor ;, Davidovich. The 21-year-old tennis player from Malaga took almost three hours to achieve his goal in a match “of maximum tension & rdquor; for what was at stake and after two prior to five sets. “Now I want to rest, but I feel that I have made merits all year to be where I am and I will continue to give my best to be in the semifinals & rdquor ;, where he will face the winner of the duel between Alexander Zverev and Kei Nishikori.

Pablo Carreño could not make the full one who fell to Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-3, 6-2 and 7-5). Nadal’s turn.

ITALIAN EXAM FOR NADAL

Today it will be the turn of Rafael Nadal, who will face Italian Jannik Sinner (19 worldwide). The 13-time champion feels ready and ready. “Veterans know our ceiling, but young people are always growing and can have a special day & rdquor ;, he valued with caution before the appointment (not before 4:00 pm, Eurosport.). Before the Mallorcan, too Novak Djokovic will have an examination against another talent of the Italian ‘next gen’ like Lorenzo Musetti that, together with Matteo Berretini, have managed for the first time in the Open era (1968) to place three Italians in the round of eighths.