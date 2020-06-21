BAGHDAD (AP) – In Baghdad’s large exhibition arena, workers in facemasks dragged beds into makeshift rooms for the coronavirus, while doctors and officials alerted Sunday of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Iraq’s capital.

The dreaded forecast has come true in the country amid an economic crisis caused by the collapse of oil prices. The budget deficit grows and there is a shortage of medical equipment, including protective materials. The limit on new hires is expected to add to the tensions.

The government announced the installation of temporary field hospitals in different places in Baghdad, where the highest number of infections is registered. The Iraqi health system was already devastated after years of conflict in addition to a lack of infrastructure and funds.

Construction of the field hospital in the fairground, with beds for 400 men and 100 women, began on Saturday. With the hospital beds exhausted, the workers brought metal frame beds.

The contagion began to increase after the holy month of Ramadan, when families and friends gather to celebrate the end of the fast. In less than a month, cases multiplied by 17 to exceed 29,000 on Saturday, compared to less than 4,000 at the end of May. The deaths exceeded a thousand, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

Footballer Ahmed Radhi, 56, a national idol, died Sunday of complications from the virus.