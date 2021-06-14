Dread in Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving and James Harden, injured

The alarms have gone off Brooklyn nets. Kyrie irving had to leave injured the fourth game of the series that is facing the Milwaukee Bucks and the extent of his injury is unknown. It happened during a shot to the basket. After the shot he rested his ankle on Giannis Antetokounmpo and bent it. He did not return to the field and the Bucks took advantage of his loss to win again and put the tie even at two. Now it remains to know the extent of Irving’s injury, which at this time is a doubt for Game 5.

How horrible the fall of Kyrie Irving, can not be. pic.twitter.com/GldSfjjdvr – Sixth Man (@ 6thManLATAM) June 13, 2021

Thus, Brooklyn could face the fifth game without its starting backcourt, since it is not expected that James harden, injured in the first game, can return. La Barba suffered a strain on his right leg and, as Steve Nash commented last night, he is not expected to return in the short term: “He cannot set a date for his return yet. He is progressing well so we are optimistic that I can come back at any time. “

James Harden leaves GAME 1 with INJURY – pic.twitter.com/jkSbAuWq8q – ⓘ —————- —————- ️⃤ —- ️⃤ (@RobOnTvv) June 6, 2021

Complicated year

It must be said that Harden and Irving’s injuries should come as no surprise. The Nets have been hit hard by injuries all season. Harden, Irving and Kevin Durant they have missed numerous games during the regular season due to various physical problems. Things haven’t changed in the playoffs. We’ll see if Irving is just a sprained ankle or is more serious.