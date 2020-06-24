Draymond green it never ceases to amaze us. The Golden State Warriors player has assured in a statement to ESPN, that if he were « LeBron James should run for President of the United States, » he said.

It may be that having the same representative (Rich Paul) has ironed out the rough edges that existed between both players in the past, because the praise did not end there: “As a competitor, he enjoyed playing against him. But what he has done off the field with his leadership in different initiatives has all my respect. «

Draymond went further, now praising the class of the Akron-born player: “Arguably he is the greatest player of all time. Her resume is perfect. ”

Tremendous statements by the three-time NBA champion, who seems to have buried the hatchet with which he was his arch enemy, since he went on to assure that he can now consider himself a friend of LeBron