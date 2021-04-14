Draymond Green the dream of Damian Lillard and Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has indicated several times that he intends to remain with the Portland Trail Blazers whatever happens.

Dame’s unwavering loyalty has pressured the team to try to bring as much talent as possible to Portland in hopes of building a true contender around Lillard. Turns out, Draymond Green seems to be on the Blazers’ radar right now.

According to Jake Fischer of the Bleacher Report, Portland has been keeping an eye on Green for several years:

“The task of the Blazers is surprisingly similar to that of the Warriors of optimizing these final years of Stephen Curry’s union with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, as both Curry and Lillard are now north of their 30s. Green, sources said, is also the top malleable defender Portland has long dreamed of supporting its Lillard-McCollum tandem. ”

To be clear, Warriors they have not placed Draymond green in the commercial block, or at least we don’t believe it. Former Defensive Player of the Year of the NBA remains a key part of Golden State’s core as they look to mount a challenge for next season.

On the other hand, for fans of the BlazersIt’s hard not to imagine what his team would look like with a defensive anchor like Green in the mix. He may no longer be the dominant figure he once was on the defensive side, but there’s no denying that the addition of Draymond green to the Blazers it would serve as a considerable improvement in their ability to defend opposing teams.

However, this rumor publishes more questions than answers, with the most compelling being Golden State’s willingness to part ways with Green. Also, what could the Blazers offer in return?