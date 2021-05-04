Draymond Green sets strange NBA record again

The Golden State player Warriors, Draymond green sets strange record again in the NBA, thanks to his 15 assists.

The value of Draymond green for the Golden State Warriors should never be in doubt. After another 15-assist performance against New Orleans Pelicans, Green now has the most games with at least 15 assists from a non-base in a season of the NBA.

This is just one of the many ways it affects this team of Warriors. Green is a star in multiple ways, but many fans downplay his impact on the Warriors. His defensive tenacity and leadership are other qualities that make him such a dynamic talent.

Draymond Green recorded his 7th game this season with at least 15 assists. According to @EliasSports, that’s the most 15-assist games in a season by a non-guard in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/MovVH9J03I – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 4, 2021

He has been a great playmaker throughout his career and this season has been no different. With Klay Thompson out, Green has taken up the challenge of making more plays for his teammates this season.

Green’s leadership is often underestimated by Warriors. He has helped rookie center James Wiseman develop this season of the NBA. Although Wiseman is now out of season, he improved tremendously throughout the season.