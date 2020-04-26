Draymond green He recently appeared on the famous American NBA podcast “All The Smoke.” In it, he commented on how his relationship with Steve Kerr, your coach in Golden State Warriors, and how it has changed with respect to his first months as a player in the, currently, San Francisco franchise.

“Kerr and I did not get along very well at first, and in fact it took us a long time to realize that we were similar in many facets of ourselves. We both have a passion for this that is burning. We do what has to be done to the team, but we can lose the papers at any moment. “

“During my first steps in the Warriors, we hardly spoke to each other. In fact, he wrote a four-page letter this month. To this day, I can’t tell you the content of it because I didn’t even try to read it in its entirety. I read only the first line, which said the following: “Draymond, I know things are difficult right now and you are frustrated.” So there I closed the letter and I did not open again, “Green said.

Although right now, and after three NBA rings, the relationship between the two is completely different than it was at the beginning, last season the TV cameras of a Golden State Warriors game caught Steve Kerr criticizing the Attitudes of his player: “I’m so tired of him,” said the Warriors coach about Draymond Green.

“I’m so f *** ing tired of Draymond”

Steve Kerr exploded against Draymond Green and the player also with statements has shown that he is not very happy.

All dynasties have similar situations, but they end up overcoming them. NOT EASY #nba #DubNation pic.twitter.com/36Fx9eXb4l – Isaac (@J_Isaac_Santo) March 11, 2019

