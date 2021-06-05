Draymond Green insulted Suns fans on social media

The Golden State Warriors player, Draymond green insulted fans of the Phoenix suns on their social networks.

Draymond green after his Twitter account he completely mocked fans of the Phoenix suns saying the following words:

«Greetings to all the fans of the Suns sending me what I said about Book. All of you ungrateful assholes should thank me. That day, they finally decided to get HELP for her. I love watching him !! I’m going to start a Gofund so everyone can show gratitude and return my 50k! “

Here the data:

Shoutout to all the Suns fans sending me what I said about Book. 😂😂😂 y’all ungrateful asses should be THANKING me. That day, they finally decided to get him some HELP. Love to see it !!

I’m gonna start a Gofund me so y’all can show gratitude and pay my 50k back! ☺️😊😊 – Draymond Green (@ Money23Green) June 4, 2021

Draymond green is one of the players who has the most problems in the NBA in general due to his adrenaline and aggressiveness of the game, but it is good he did it with the fans of the Phoenix suns.