He leaves no one indifferent and always has reason to make headlines. It is the fame that has been earned Draymond green, a player as valuable in the game as emotionally unstable. Capable of the best and the worst, the forward has always been a kind of bomb about to explode in the dynamics of the Golden State WarrirorsBut his merits on the court always compensated for his eccentricities and excesses on and off the court. The coronavirus was not going to prevent him from being the protagonist and after sending a challenging message to Kevin Durant, the one from Michigan has charged against Charles Barkley.

04/24/2020 01:04

The Warriors player is tired of being given as an excuse to justify his departure from the Bay last summer

Keep reading

The enmity with the mythical player who will go through the Suns, the Sixers and the Rockets comes from far away. Months ago he said that a player who did not have rings could not be part of the NBA Hall of Fame and that he was “not smart enough to comment on league games on TNT.” Now, in an informal talk gathered in the program promoted by Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, the Warriors’ man gave free rein to his verbiage, comfortable in the environment that was breathed with his hosts and that encouraged to show all his offensive arsenal. “I admired Barkley very much when he was little, he was a good player, but he never won anything. He has always had something strange with me and I think I already know what he is,” Green said.

Draymond Green says Charles Barkley is jealous of his success “I’ve scored more points than me, ight cool, but that don’t necessarily mean you had more impact on the game than me.” (- All The Smoke) pic.twitter.com/SHLEOXJNQM – NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 23, 2020

“Honestly, what happens to me is called jealousy. He is envious of everything I have achieved, of seeing how a guy without so many aspirations like him has been much more successful than he and has won all the rings that I have. He scored more points that I, very well. But the impact that I have had in the game and in the NBA has been much greater than his. I have even made more money than he “, commented with some rejoicing a Draymond green that in the seven years that he has been in the league he averages 9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5 assists, being a fundamental piece in the three rings of Golden State Warriors. We will have to be attentive to the response of Charles Barkley.

.