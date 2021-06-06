Draymond Green calls Trae Young a trash talker

The Golden State Warriors player, Draymond greenHe doesn’t think there’s a better trash talker than him in the NBA today, but admit that there are young people who speak more. An example? The point guard of the Atlanta Hawks, Bring young.

While her AMA session with Bleacher Report, she was asked Draymond green if there are charlatans in the NBA that they are better than him right now. Of course, the ever-confident Warriors forward said not before acknowledging that there are just more talkers than him, like Young. He went on to praise the Hawks sniper, noting how he has come to appreciate the work he has done.

Here the data:

“Is there anyone who speaks more than me? Yes, but it is better than not ”, shared Draymond green. “Bring young speak louder than me. It’s amazing what he’s doing. I didn’t enjoy watching Trae Young play basketball the last two years, but I do enjoy watching Trae Young play basketball this year. Just watching their growth, it has been amazing. If you don’t take your hat off to him, you’re just a hater. “

The comments of Draymond green they certainly seem really relevant now, especially after fans of the NBA they saw Bring young become a villain for the New York Knicks in the playoffs. Aside from his quiet antics in Game 1 against the Knicks, his celebration of “taking a bow” at his closing of the Big Apple franchise is pretty wild.