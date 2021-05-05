Draymond Green beats Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball takes revenge

The Golden State player Warriors, Draymond green He kills Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball takes revenge with a triple.

Draymond green stood out for the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night when they faced the New Orleans Pelicans. Green scored on a tight play to tie the game late in the fourth period and made sure that Zion Williamson knew it.

Zion Williamson I knew that the star of the Warriors He beat him on the play, so he refused to look in Green’s direction. We’re pretty sure Dray had a thing or two to say after that tremendous effort, which Zion clearly didn’t want to be a part of.

Green was his regular talker throughout the game of the Pelicans. Early in the game, he had a heated exchange with the New Orleans point guard, Lonzo ball. Dray wasn’t done and decided to turn his attention to Zion in this particular case.

Words with Lonzo Ball: