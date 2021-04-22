Draymond Green asks NBA to tell him where the ticket money goes

The Golden State forward Warriors, Draymond green, you are used to paying a good sum of money. But you want to know where the money is going.

The former Defensive Player of the Year said he’s not bothered by fines at this stage in his career. In fact, he said a conversation with Richard Jefferson provided some clarity regarding technical fouls that are used appropriately and eventually help players make more money during contract negotiations.

Still, the veteran of the Warriors wants a more concrete understanding of what the NBA with the money:

“We’ve never heard anything about it,” Green said, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “For years we’ve all been told, ‘Yes, the fine money goes to charity,’ but we don’t hear anything about these charities, we have nothing to say about these charities. You also never hear, “Oh, your good money went to that charity.” Maybe that’s an opportunity to build a relationship with said charity?

“Honestly, in my opinion, it’s just this ghost thing that we’ve been hearing about for years. We have never seen the benefits of where this money really goes. “

Well, where does the money go?

Vardon reports that the money goes to charities and people in need, although there is no way to track the money from a specific player’s fine. According to Vardon, that is so the league can avoid “lack of correction” and that the players channel the money of the fines towards their own causes.

The fine money is divided between the league office and the individual teams. The league office allocates funds to NBA Cares. Player fines are generally handled by the NBPA and, according to Vardon, are bundled into a large “envelope.” Both the wing NBA Cares like the NBPA Foundation donate accordingly, and The Athletic includes some groups, like Athlete Ally at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, that benefited from charitable contributions.