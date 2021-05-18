Draxler renews with PSG until 2024

05/17/2021 at 8:22 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Julian Draxler will finally renew with Paris Saint-Germain. Despite growing interest from Bayern Münich, the German midfielder has decided to extend his contract with the Parisian team for three seasons, until June 2024.

The renewal of Draxler was one of the priority objectives of PSG. The German midfielder, who finished his contract in June 2021, is not the undisputed starter, but he has established himself as an important piece in Mauricio Pochettino’s schemes. What’s more, his hypothetical departure to Bayern would have meant reinforcing a direct rival in the Champions League at zero cost.

✍️🔄 ❤️💙 # Draxler2024 pic.twitter.com/1VKGEtkFq3 – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 17, 2021

Since his arrival in the French capital in 2017, Draxler has played a total of 172 games, registering 24 goals and 29 assists.. These four seasons have been full of successes, as he has lifted three leagues, three cups and a French super cup. In addition to the remarkable record, PSG have made tremendous progress in the Champions League, reaching the final in the 2020 edition and the semi-finals in 2021.

Mbappé, the great unknown

With the renewal of Draxler, PSG continues to ensure the continuity of some important pieces in the dressing room. Over the last few weeks, they have announced the renewals of Keylor Navas (2024), Ángel Di María (2022), Juan Bernat (2025) and Neymar Jr. (2025).

While it is true that the continuity of these players has been well received by the fans, a great concern runs through their heads: the unknown of Mbappé. The French striker, the great star of the team together with Neymar, ends his contract in June 2022, and there is still no progress in the negotiations. Mbappé has rejected all the renewal offers that have been presented to date, fueling rumors about a possible transfer to a European soccer giant.