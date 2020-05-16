         Draw, chat and talk to your friends in this single ruler browser game

His name is Social Distance Drawing, or something like drawing with social distance. It is a simple website created by Mehedi Hassan as a quarantine project. Basically it’s a drawing game that “follows the rules of social distancing”.

What this means is that distancing applies within the collaborative whiteboard on which everyone will draw at the same time. You have to make your drawings in your own space and if you get too close to your friends’ drawings, everyone’s progress is erased and lost.

A fun way to pass the time and test friendships

Made a fun little quarantine project: Social Distance Drawing @ https://t.co/OOoOkWiTXD 🎨 Draw with your friends … just don’t break the social distancing rules! Pic️ pic.twitter.com/hqvMmPBhhc – mehedi hassan (@mehedih_) May 15, 2020

The game only has that rule and the winner is chosen by the same participants voting at the end of each round, if someone wants to choose a winner. The only “prize” is that you will feel good because you drew betterEither you were the funniest, or you were not the one who made the whole canvas disappear.

You can create a public or private whiteboard, and you can share the link directly through social media to invite other people. The game has integrated text and voice chatSo it can be more entertaining than just starting a normal call with a group of friends.

If someone draws on the lines of another, this emoji appears

Each game has five rounds of 60 seconds duration. In that time you must draw the object that appears written on the screen when starting. If there are three or more players, at the end of the round everyone will have 10 seconds to vote for the winner. If there are only two people, they can just keep drawing.

You have a color wheel to choose any hexadecimal color, you can enlarge your brush in various sizes, you have an eraser, and you can also fill the entire canvas with one color, but the latter erases everything they have drawn before.

Draw, chat and talk to your friends in this single ruler browser game