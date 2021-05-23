Draw between Lens and Monaco with a Champions League flavor

05/23/2021 at 11:33 PM CEST

The meeting between Lens and the Monaco (0-0) ended up in a draw at the stadium Bollaert-Delelis.

Lens

Leca; Clauss, Gradit, Badé, Medina (Banza 89 ‘), Haidara; Doucoure, Cahuzac (Kakuta 86 ‘), Fofana: Sotoca (Jean 73’) and Ganago (Kalimuendo 73 ‘).

Monaco

Lecomte; Sidibé, Badiashile, Maripán, Henrique; Martins (Diatta 72 ‘), Tchouameni, Fofana (Fàbregas 78’), Golovin; Volland (Disasi 91 ‘) and Ben Yedder (Pellegri 91’).

Referee

Jeremie Pignard. TA: Medina (74 ‘), Clauss (82’), Cahuzac (82 ‘) / Volland (82’), Maripán (86 ‘).

Incidents

Bollaert-Delelis Stadium. At 21:00.

The local set run by Franck Haise disputed the meeting with the need to win in order to fight on this last day to enter the Europa League. On the contrary, the visiting team, led by Niko Kovac, arrived at the meeting to fight to enter the next season in the maximum European competition, the Champions League, and even in the fight to get the title of champions of France in the event that the Lille and the PSG lost their respective matches.

The party as a whole was dominated by the Monaco. However, those of Kovac they came to meet the wet gunpowder. So much Volland, What Ben yedder they forgave clear occasions already in the first half. In the second half, they managed to keep the game under control, but again without success in front of goal.

Finally, the Monaco got the happy ending, is team of Champions League thanks to the defeat of Olympique Lyonnais and to Olympique de Marseille.

The same fate did not meet Lens, which runs out of prize for Europa League for next season, despite the good campaign carried out by those of Haise, achieving a seventh position in the League 1.