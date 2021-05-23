Draw between Granada and Getafe

05/23/2021

On at 21:00 CEST

EFE

The grenade and the Getafe, with nothing important at stake, they tied this Sunday (0-0) in the New Los Cármenes Stadium in the last game of the season for both teams, a result that allows the Andalusians to finish LaLiga Santander in ninth place, while Madrid closed the course with four points of income on the decline.

GRA

GET

grenade

Escandell; Foulquier, Pepe, Germán, Vallejo (Machís 46 ‘), Puertas; Soro (Díaz 46 ‘), Eteki, Vico (Brunet 90’), Suárez (Marín 76 ‘); and Molina (Soldier 70 ‘).

Getafe

Yáñez; Damián (Cucho 64 ‘), Djené (Cabaco 86’), Chema, Nyom; Maksimovic (Sabit 82 ‘), Aleñá; Iglesias, Kubo, Cucurella (Miranda 88 ‘); and Ünal (Mata 83 ‘).

Referee

David Medie Jimenez (Catalan). TA: Germán (15 ‘), Soro (22’), Díaz (56 ‘), Eteki (63’) / Maksimovic (35 ‘), Sabit (86’).

Incidents

New Los Carmenes Stadium. Behind closed doors.

The first part was of greater visitor control, although the locals improved with the passing of the minutes, while in the second he dominated more and the grenade, even though it was a seldom crash.

Therefore, with this tie the 2020/21 season for both sets.