Draper on Djokovic “It’s a huge opportunity for me to show my worth against the best player in the world”

There is a lot of anticipation to see the young Briton Jack draper opening the center court of Wimbledon against the world’s number one and five-time tournament champion Novak Djokovic. The 19-year-old left-hander commented in the preview: “It is a huge opportunity for me to show my worth against the best player in the world and on this track,” says Draper, who comes with a good poster after what he did at Queen’s. “It was a surprise for me but I knew of my level, I had already practiced before with Andy Murray and Dan Evans. I knew what I could do but another thing is to face the number one in the world. But to come with all this confidence from those games in Queen’s is a very good impulse and I hope I can translate it this Monday on the track, “hopes Jack.