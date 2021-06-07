Dramatic double by Gleyber Torres equaled the actions for the Yankees against the Red Sox (Video)

The Venezuelan Gleyber Torres of the Yankees dramatically connected double against the Red Sox equaling the shares in the MLB.

Sunday morning brought the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees together in the third game of the series at Yankee Stadium, where Gleyber Torres was the protagonist of the Mules.

In the bottom of the ninth inning the Red Sox won 4-3, there was a runner in 1B and the Creole came to bat Gleyber Torres.

The Venezuelan hit a double to the left field and the runner from the initial scored the tying run, thus avoiding the sweep against the red-legged in that ninth act.

Gleyber Torres game-tying double! Aaron Judge was FLYING around the bases pic.twitter.com/eOo1ezp99G – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 7, 2021

These days I was able to write an article where I explained why the Yankees should not leave Gleyber Torres and in moments how he, in extremis, managed to answer for his team at zero hour and that is why the Venezuelan is so special for the Mules.