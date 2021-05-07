Dramatic change in employment level expected in the United States

Although we see a recovery in the labor market and 995,000 jobs reflected non-farm payrolls in March, the truth is that, according to a report from the Institute for Supply Management and IHS Markit, the economy is working on an imbalance between the supply and demand of employment.

“Thanks to the cocktail of a successful vaccine launch, the reopening of the economy, ultra-accommodative monetary policy, and the injection of new fiscal stimulus, companies are reporting the strongest surge in demand seen in at least a decade,” said Chris Williamson, director of business economics at IHS Markit.

“The rebound in demand has led to one of the strongest months of job creation ever recorded by the survey as companies prepare for better times ahead,” he added.

A contact in the foodservice business told the ISM: “Consumers have a pent-up demand; sales are increasing and manpower is scarce. The supply chain is being challenged at all levels as businesses in the US scale up. “

If the recovery from the past financial crisis was defined by the work of qualified professionals at Starbucks, it is defined by the fact that companies cannot be sustained due to a lack of people interested in the positions.

Recent reports from Cape Cod and Colorado Mountain Retreat Breckinridge describe the job challenges for this coming summer. “In Pittsburgh, an ice cream parlor discovered that a simple trick could attract the workers needed to handle the summer surge: the store doubled its starting wage to $ 15 an hour,” says Udland.

In addition to competing with enhanced unemployment benefits, companies also reflect that they have hired a lower number of staff than indicated in the official data.

Nick Bunker, Indeed’s director of economic research, said in a note that The large number of workers temporarily laid off during the pandemic flatters unemployment data and also depresses the number of workers seeking work.

“Only 33% of workers temporarily laid off in March 2021 were looking for work,” Bunker notes. “Now that number is almost double the proportion of unemployed workers who searched in March 2020 (17%), but it still means that a significant number of unemployed workers are not actively looking for work. This could be part of the reason why which many employers seem to be having a hard time finding new hires Many unemployed workers are still tied to their previous jobs … In other words, the group of workers least likely to search these days may be the one most likely to get back to work quickly. “

Although employment data in March were approximately 8 million below the February 2020 level prior to the pandemic, these do not reflect the dynamics expressed by Bunker. It reflects that a part of this total employment deficit will be covered with employees who are still linked to their work.

“It leaves today’s hiring managers, perhaps, in a situation not unlike the one that prevailed before the crisis. Which means that, once again, it is a good time to look for work in the United States, ”Bunker concludes.