Drama in Team Famosos What about Norma Palafox?

Norma Palafox is part of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA.

The days pass in the fifth season of the Exatlon United States competition program, and this increasingly strengthens the desire of both teams, Famous and Contending, to win the long-awaited triumph that will crown a man and a woman as the undisputed winners of the present installment of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet.”

But something must not be missed, and that is that this triumph will be accompanied by a series of difficult situations that all the warriors who are fighting in the sands of the Dominican Republic have to go through. A season full of unprecedented events where each of those involved has had to show what they are made of. This fifth season will be one to remember!

The Famous Team: Roller Coaster of Emotions

The red team, since their arrival in the Dominican Republic, was well geared, with several of the best athletes in the competition taking part, it was the perfect recipe to succeed, but they have had a bittersweet day. It all started with the departure of the now former member, Mack Roesch, due to an apparent injury.

From here, his winning streak became mixed, and then came the suspension of two more of his strongmen; Jeyvier Cintrón and Jacobo García, for apparently having breached the rules of the program. This generated a resounding change in the team, who since then have not been able to get up and continue to be defeated physically, and everything indicates that also emotionally.

Team Famosos has gone through a series of defeats that has resulted in the loss of several participants, benefits and has generated internal friction between each one, because when they see that nothing improves, the athletes begin to point out guilty, something that is logical, but not exactly the right thing to do in a situation like this.

What about Norma Palafox?

Such is the case of the Mexican soccer player Norma Palafox. In the preview of the June 8 episode we could see Nathy, Dave Sappelt and Jeyvier Cintrón assure that when Palafox sees that they are losing, he quickly starts looking for culprits, but that this is not the right thing to do, because as a team they must all examine each other, to thus correct the failures together and progress, which unfortunately has not happened so far in the episodes we see on screen.

Do not miss this video courtesy of the Instagram profile of Exatlon United States, with the progress of the conversation between the Famous:

On the side of Team Contendientes the contrast is resounding. Since the arrival of the reinforcements, Andoni García and Wilmarie Negrón, the team received that necessary injection of adrenaline and motivation to continue advancing together, and it has worked because they have had a path of resounding triumphs that continues to this day.

To this, it is added that although Andoni García is not participating in the circuits today on the screen, Wilmarie is not only taking part in the days, but has also become an excellent motivator, giving all the encouragement to the blue to continue strong on the way to the grand final.

