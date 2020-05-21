Paddle tennis is, without a doubt, one of the sports that have been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. While in other collective sports such as soccer, training has been resumed individually, as in other individual sports such as golf or tennis, In the paddle they hope to recover the training as soon as possible, since it is not yet possible to play doubles, the main modality of this discipline. The situation is especially sensitive in the Community of Madrid, where the players have not been able to return to the courts because they have not even passed to phase 1, while in the provinces that have been able to pass to this phase only the practice of paddle tennis in individual matches.

José Luis Amoroto, president of the Madrid Paddle Federation, analyzed in AS how the slow de-escalation in the world of sports is hitting paddle tennis in Madrid. “It is a rather chaotic and unfortunate situation. We are suffering with everything: with the deceased, the economic issue, the de-escalation … but it is that Paddle tennis is leaving us in the last place of everything. It is not just the sports theme. It is good that we play again and we have almost 8,000 federated who want to play again, but behind this there is a terrible economic background that can end many clubs and family economies “. Amoroto also emphasized the economic impact this has on many clubs. “Here in Madrid we continue in Phase 0 while in other provinces they are more advanced and Within these advances, paddle tennis is at the bottom of many other businesses. When I speak of business I speak of the more than 100 clubs that we have behind us with their tracks, their rentals, their monitors … with many people who live from this. In addition to the sports part, the paddle also has the economic part behind it. There are sports that do not have as much impact but in paddle tennis, with many practitioners, it does have a hard impact to stand for more than two months “

The FMP president regrets that it is possible to go shopping in stores of less than 400 square meters and that four people cannot practice their sport. “The presidents of various territorial federations have moved through our respective regional councils, in our case we go hand in hand with the Community of Madrid. The communities have meetings with the CSD and I know that on Tuesday they discussed this issue. Return to the paddle two against two in Phase 2, because if we did not we would go to July and in those conditions the clubs do not open. It has been raised in the CSD and yesterday they were not for the work. They say that it is the Ministry of Health that has to decide, but there are arguments that are irrefutable. If they let 10 people get together at a terrace table or in a house, that in 200 square meters they don’t let four people get together doesn’t make much sense “.

Amoroto was also concerned about what happens in the rest of the provinces in Phase 1, where you can play paddle tennis but only individually, reasoning that you can include the possibility of playing paddle tennis in pairs in the Phase 2, since otherwise they would have to wait until the end of junior. “The only option they give you is to play one on one. We know that in other territories that have already entered Phase 1 it is being a disaster. That is not paddle tennis. People at first played because they wanted to go so long without playing but they have told me that they are lowering the track rentals to play one on one. If it was bad in itself, now worse. We have nothing left but to continue fighting against CSD and make this problem visible. The only solution they have proposed is to play one on one. If not, we would have to wait for Phase 3, in late June or early July, to play two against two. That means that the clubs, which have been closed for three months, are going to have a difficult time coming back. And the possibility they give does not compensate, you open with losses and in those conditions it is complicated. That is why we ask that in Phase 2 you can play two for two and that the monitors can teach again. We have shown that it is not a contact sport. Yesterday I saw a photo of the players of a soccer team all training together. It is not fair that they can train together and paddle tennis cannot play four. The professional couples of the paddle support us in what we are asking for. If the situation in Madrid is bad, it is not better in the other communities either. Renting courts to play one on one is not profitable, they lose and in Phase 2 they could close if this does not change. “

A similar opinion is shared by Javier Martí, CEO of the City of Racket, who also expressed his concern to AS, while saying that he did not understand discrimination towards certain sports. “I see the situation in Madrid tennis with great concern. In the de-escalation I think that we are treating tennis and paddle tennis with excessive precautions. I understand that health is the most important thing But this is causing paralysis in an industry with everything it generates. I do not see very understandable that you can enter a store of 300 square meters keeping the safety distance and with reduced capacity and that in a tennis court of 600 square meters they are telling us that in Phase 1 or Phase 2 it cannot be opened (Madrid case) or that there are not more than two people. It’s terrible. Sports provide such savings in health that we should be prioritized. I don’t know why we are discriminated against. I think de-escalation is being very restrictive with sports. In Spain, the practice of sport has become popular. In the case of tennis in Madrid, before you could only play in elite clubs such as La Moraleja, Puerta de Hierro, Chamartín … but now most practice tennis in their sports centers. All these facilities, except the CAR, are closed. I don’t understand why a person can’t go to play sports. Every person who recovers his habit of doing sports is saving health. I think we are causing a double problem, one in terms of comparison and one in terms of health. It is not serious that people go down the street walking without keeping the safety distance and then there are people who cannot practice their sport in the sports centers. I don’t think there is anything against sport, but I think that this measure has not been taken well. “

Martí highlighted the current situation of sports in Madrid, which has not yet been able to reopen its sports facilities by remaining in Phase 0, so that its professional athletes have not been able to train in these sports venues. In addition, he regrets that training cannot be resumed despite the small groups there. “In Madrid we are forbidden to open. Every time we think about it, it is terrible. In the Ciudad de la Raqueta we are 74 people at ERTE. At the time when you can open or start classes, that ERTE does not have to be paid by the State because you can already generate economic activity to free up that public spending. From an economic and health point of view, what has been done is not very accurate. When the government announced these “mourning relief” measures that Joaquín Sabina said, it turns out that the relief was to go to shops and not to play sports. Only the CAR is open and the athletes are training there but without being able to compete. The healthy population is the one that has to do sports immediately. They do not allow us to open either for professional athletes such as Fernando Verdasco or Feliciano LópezAlthough they already know that they will not be able to compete at least until July 30. Here in the Racket City we have training groups of 3-4 people and the teacher. Neither in Phase 1 nor in Phase 2 we are allowed. This means that until June 25 a man or woman who invests money in sports they and their children would be more than three months without being able to play sports. I hope that, as there have been relief measures, the ratio of people who can play sports in a space is less restrictive. I do not understand that it does allow 400-square-meter shops to pass and that on a 600-square-meter track there cannot be four people and the teacher. In addition, the RFTM has implemented a protocol to maintain the safety distance. I do not understand how the CSD, which must represent the athletes, is not explaining this clearly to the Ministry of Health. “

Martí also regretted that four people cannot play again on the track and hopes that the Government will be more flexible so that this can happen before June 25. “More than 60% of the hours in which tennis is played in the Community of Madrid is with four people on the court. There are people who rent the court to play two but many also rent it for doubles matches. school, we have 2,100 people and all groups of 4 and 6 and there is another group of 300 who receive private lessons. In paddle tennis there is no individual play. Paddle tennis is four or it is not. That they allow us to play one or two per track is better than nothing, but it leaves out the thousands of people who in the Community of Madrid receive classes and who will have to wait until June 25. We ask that, Just as I can have 10 people in my house, I can have 4 people and a teacher on a 600-square-meter track. In addition, people who play sports have a higher level of discipline than those who do not. You are going to explain the protocols such as putting on a mask, washing with hydrogel, not hitting your hands … and in sports it will take over. We are a group that is going to comply with these standards and we need to open at least four people per track, we need it. We have great contact with the Tennis and Paddle Federations, which are doing very well. If there is something good in this, it is that the Government has shown that it has a waist when they make it appear that the situation is unfair. Racket sports do not want to have more than anyone but neither does this comparative grievance. “

Lastly, he was very excited about the return to activity and hopes that people will return to the slopes. “I am very optimistic with the return of the activity. We have all had enough of so much video calling, movies, series … The people of Madrid want to go out and also in a beautiful time. Playing a racquet sport is not something luxurious, it is a low cost investment. I think people will come back. There are going to be people who will be hard pressed, but when we opened in 2009, after the crisis, we had good growth and sport was one of the least affected sectors. I think with the heat people will return to the courts. “It will be a good sign for racquet sports to win the starting point of the nightmare they have been through.