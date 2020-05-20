The streaming platforms continue to demonstrate that they are a good entertainment option during the coronavirus pandemic and to continue with this trend it is normal to announce new acquisitions, for this reason the Netflix releases were announced in June 2020.

Definitely, quarantine isolation has caused people to spend more time at homeBoth schools and companies have chosen to do their jobs remotely.

Attached to the fact that cinemas, theaters and other forms of entertainment have closed caused that just in the first month, the number of users will almost triple, according to JustWatch data, for which the new releases are appreciated.

Netflix releases in June 2020 include a bit for everyone, there are both series and movies; drama, action, mystery and comedy.

Within the premieres of the productions that arrive this month there are two that do it to say goodbye, that is to say to release his last seasons and those are ‘Fuller House’ and ’13 Reasons Why ‘, which premiere on June 2 and 5, respectively.

The films are also defended with original productions such as ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and ‘The Red Wasp’, but also with the return of some heroes such as ‘Wonder Woman’ starring Gal Gadot.

In addition to the arrival of these titles, so will three titles from the Indiana Jones saga, other award-winning films will do so such as ‘Saving Private Ryan’ or ‘Scent of a Woman’.

SERIES

’13 Reasons Why ‘ Season 4 (5/6/2020)‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 (Soon)‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!’ Season 12 (Soon)‘The Sinner: Jamie’ (6/19/2020)‘Crime Story: The Search’ (12/6/2020)‘The Politician’ Season 2 (6/19/2020)‘Fuller House’ Final episodes (2/6/2020)Queer Eye Season 5 (5/6/2020)‘Love and live’ (6/26/2020)‘Reality z’ (10/6/2020)‘Can you hear me?’ (4/6/2020)‘From appointment to appointment’ Season 2 (12/6/2020)‘Marcella’ Season 3 (6/14/2020)‘Divine delicacies’ (6/24/2020)‘F is for Family’ Season 4 (12/6/2020)‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ Season 1-2 (1/6/2020)‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 1-2 (1/6/2020)‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 1-2 (1/6/2020)‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 1-2 (1/6/2020)‘Top Chef’ Season 1-2 (1/6/2020)‘The Titan Games’ (1/6/2020)‘Modern Family’ Season 7-10 (2/6/2020)FILMS‘Give 5 Bloods’ (12/6/2020)‘Adú’ (6/30/2020)‘The Wasp Network’ (6/19/2020)‘Feel the rhythm’ (6/19/2020)‘No one knows I’m here’ (6/24/2020)‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ (6/26/2020)‘Train to my destination’ (6/19/2020)‘Baby: The Apprentice to Crime’ (6/30/2020)‘Wonder woman’ (6/26/2020)‘Victoria and Abdul’ (6/23/2020)‘Back to the Future’ (6/30/2020)‘Lost in Tokyo‘(6/30/2020)‘Nonstop love’ (1/6/2020)‘The good wife’ (1/6/2020)‘Scent of a Woman’ (6/30/2020)‘Saving Private Ryan’ (Coming in June)For lovers of action and adventureHancock (1/6/2020)‘Immortal Enemy’ (6/30/2020)‘Jack Reacher: under fire’ (1/6/2020)‘Now there are thirteen’ (1/6/2020)‘Ocean’s Twelve’ (1/6/2020)‘The Dark Tower’ (6/30/2020)‘Underworld: Awakening’ (1/6/2020)‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (1/6/2020)‘Robin Hood’ (6/30/2020)‘The Last Airbender’ (1/6/2020)Comedies and romances‘Big Daddy’ (1/6/2020)‘The last vacation’ (Coming in June)‘Men, women and children’ (1/6/2020)