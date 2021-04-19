Drakkar Klose suffered a concussion due to the push given by Jeremy Stephens, according to a medical report

It is already known for sure what caused the loss of Drakkar Klose from the co-star of the past UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24.

Minutes before the start of the undercard last Saturday, it had been announced that the fight between Klose and Jeremy stephens it had been canceled due to an injury suffered by the 33-year-old Lightweight. Minutes later the fighter himself revealed on his social networks that he began to feel symptoms similar to those of a concussion after being pushed without warning by Stephens during the confrontations that took place after the ceremonial weigh-ins at noon on Friday.

The results of the visit to the Klose hospital were not long in coming and, indeed, the diagnosis of a contusion that was accompanied by a cervical sprain was confirmed.

Per Drakkar Klose’s team, they just got their CT scan results back: He suffered a cervical sprain of the neck and a concussion as a result of the push. No sign of dehydration or anything that could come from a bad weight cut. – Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 18, 2021

«According to Drakkar Klose’s team, they have just received the results of the scan:

He suffered a whiplash to his neck and a concussion as a result of being pushed. There were no signs of dehydration or anything that could result from a bad weight cut.

The UFC’s plan is to pair both fighters as soon as possible.