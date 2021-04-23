Drakkar Klose receives part of his pay after Stephens push

Drakkar Klose was supposed to face Jeremy Stephens in the UFC Vegas 24 co-star, but the bout had to be dropped after an incident.

The day before UFC Vegas 24, in the head-to-head, Stephens brutally shoved Drakkar. Due to this incident, the event that had Whittaker and Gastelum as protagonists, hours after its beginning, was left without co-starring.

Klose, on his social networks, revealed that immediately after the push he began to feel bad. His hand and neck felt numb, so UFC officials sent him to be checked at the Performance Institute. The next day he woke up much worse, with a migraine and nausea. As the discomfort did not stop, he went to the hospital. In a CT scan, it was revealed that Stephens had given him a concussion that sidelined him from the fight.

ESPN confirmed that Drakkar would still receive his money for showing up, despite not having fought. This is due to the payment by the sponsors, currently the UFC has a partnership with Venum, the brand pays the fighters to comply with showing up for the fight.

After some back and forth, the UFC has agreed to pay @drakkarklose his show money following last week’s incident where he couldn’t fight Jeremy Stephens on Saturday after he was pushed at the weigh-ins, I’m told. No win bonus, just show, per sources. – Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 21, 2021

“After a push and pull, the UFC has agreed to pay Drakkar Klose his money for fighting, following the incident last week where he was unable to face Jeremy Stephens on Saturday following the shove he received at the weigh-in. Not the bonus for winning, just the money for fighting, according to sources. “

For his part, the UFC president, in a recent interview, blamed Sean Shelby for allowing the incident.

“There is a rule. That is why we are there. Sean Shelby failed. Sean and I see this differently. I saw him on social media and called him immediately. I saw what happened on social media, I called Sean and said ‘Where was your head at that moment?’ He came hot and it’s Jeremy Stephens, he’s a savage. I mean, we are not standing there to look good and take photos. We are there to make sure those things don’t happen. “

At the moment there is no knowledge if there were any sanctions for Jeremy Stephens, but he is planning to reschedule the fight as soon as possible.