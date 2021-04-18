Drakkar Klose explains the injury he suffered from Stephens’ push

Just as the UFC on ESPN 22 card began this Saturday, the promoter announced that the co-main event between Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose had been canceled.

Initially, the exact reason was not said, only about an injury suffered by Drakkar Klose. Rumors began to circulate and indicated that it had been due to the strong and unexpected push that Jeremy Stephens gave him during the confrontation on Friday.

Tonight's Jeremy Stephens x Drakkar Klose fight has been canceled, per the broadcast. Klose suffered an injury as a result of this push at yesterday's official weigh-ins, per sources. Specific injury details not disclosed at this time.

Moments later, it would be Drakkar himself who would confirm the rumors. Klose also explained exactly what had happened since the incident.



“After being pushed by Jeremy in the UFC showdown, I immediately felt my hand go numb and my neck stiffen. Sean Shelby and the UFC officials sent me to the Performance Institute to have the physical therapy team work on me for two hours. I spent the night eating, rehydrating and stretching. I even saw the physical therapy staff again later that night.

Woke up early this morning with a migraine / headache, nausea and the only thing that made me feel better was lying in the dark. UFC gave me medicine and I rested for a couple of hours before getting up and vomiting. It was then that we called the UFC doctor and the decision was made to send me to the hospital.

I apologize to everyone who was excited about this fight. I tried to do everything I could to stay in this fight. But these problems are beyond my control. “

There has been absurd criticism of Klose pointing out that a “simple shove” should not cause as much damage to a professional fighter. The main issue is that Klose was in a relaxed posture and fully exposed to the force of Stephens’ push. It is impossible to determine the damage that may have caused you.