Drakkar Klose claims Jeremy Stephens’ push was what caused his withdrawal from UFC Las Vegas 24

Everything seems to indicate that Jeremy stephens sabotaged his own return to 155 pounds.

Minutes before the transmission of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24 tonight it was known that the co-star engagement of the billboard had been canceled due to an injury to Drakkar Klose.

Once the loss was made public, the 33-year-old Lightweight took to his social networks to reveal that he began to feel discomfort after being pushed by Stephens during the ceremonial confrontations.

“After being pushed by Jeremy during the confrontations I immediately felt my hand go numb and my neck go numb. Sean Shelby and the UFC officials sent me to the Performance Institute to be reviewed for two hours by the staff. I spent the night eating, rehydrating, stretching, and even saw the PI staff later that night. I woke up early this morning with a migraine / headache, nausea and the only thing that made me feel better was lying in the dark. The UFC gave me medicine and I rested for a couple of hours until I woke up and vomited. It was at that point that we called the UFC doctor and he made the decision to send me to the hospital. I apologize to everyone who was excited about the fight. I tried to do everything I could to stay in the fight, but these problems are out of my control.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the UFC plans to pair Stephens and Drakkar as soon as possible.

Both fighters are coming off losses by KO. Stephens was terminated by Calvin kattar in the UFC 254, while Drakkar was stopped by Beneil Dariush in the UFC 247.