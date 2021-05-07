Drake’s Terrifying Gothic Rolls-Royce Cullinan

American rapper Drake He is one of the wealthiest personalities in the world of music. To show a button: the mattress on which he sleeps has cost half a million dollars – yes, more than many houses – and he regularly walks around with expensive watches and personalized jewelry. Drake is a true fan of exclusive parts, which is why he has collaborated with the Chrome Hearts brand to create a one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It is an absolutely special car, but it is the irrefutable proof that money does not buy good taste.

To put you in context, Chrome Hearts brand manufactures and sells clothing and jewelry, and became famous during the 70s and 80s for being the brand that dressed the legendary Sex Pistols. Since then its products have been associated with excesses and appearances of the rock world. In fact, his image was lately worn and out of date. By a stroke of luck, Drake contacted the brand to initiate a fruitful collaboration in the fashion and jewelry sector, turning the declining popularity of Chrome Hearts 180 degrees.

Chrome Hearts is the fetish brand of rappers like Lil Wayne, Travis Scott or Drake.

It is now seen as an aspirational and exclusive brand, and It’s on everyone’s lips in the world of American rappers. They have become a status symbol, and to celebrate this collaboration Drake and Chrome Hearts have customized a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which will be on display until May 15 at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami (USA). Some say it is a marketing maneuver in anticipation of his new album “Certified Lover Boy”. Personally, I think it’s equal parts marketing and bad taste. There is no where to catch it.

To get started, The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is by far the most questionable car in the brand’s history. I do not doubt its technology and quality, I doubt its ostentatious aesthetics, its 24-inch wheels and its chrome grille, wider than a house door. In older days, the Rolls-Royce has received a Mansory cosmetic kit, which are not exactly known for their elegance and refinement. More ornate bumpers, forged carbon fiber, glued side grilles … and an air suspension to bring you closer to the ground.

The spirit of ecstasy has been replaced by three Gothic crosses from Chrome Hearts.

In truth the air suspension could have been saved, I doubt very much that this car would ever leave the asphalt. However, outwardly it could have a step. As long as we do not look at their new 24-inch chrome wheels: they imitate a Gothic cross and the phrase “fuck you” can be read on their hoop. Very uplifting. However, the true horror lurks within: a mix between the living room of your grandparents’ house and the playroom of a sadomasochist. The upholstery of the seats deserves a separate mention.

The gothic cross patterns and silver skulls inserted into the armrest are not the last straw. It’s the hackneyed diamond pattern, present on the seats, dashboard, door panels … even all the floor mats are leather and have this pattern. The fleur-de-lis is stamped on the rear armrest, and even the rear seat tray covers are covered in ornate and repeating patterns. In short, as I said at the beginning of the article … money does not buy good taste.

The car is so recognizable, that Drake won’t be able to drive it without going unnoticed.

