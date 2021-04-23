Drake’s Ex Sophie Brussaux Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Adonis

Movies

Okay, we’re in our feelings here, because Drizzy Jr. is growing so fast!

On Friday, April 23, Drake‘s ex Sophie Brussaux shared a sweet new photo of their 3-year-old son Adonis graham on her Instagram page. In the pic, the child is seen grinning at the camera as he shows off Mom’s latest project: A painting of two astronauts holding up Earth.

“Everyday is #EarthDay !!” wrote Sophie, a French artist and self-proclaimed space enthusiast. “My fav little human proudly showcasing mommy’s painting … hoping to give you a better world mon amoureux.”

Last week, Sophie shared a photo of Adonis standing in front of a much larger piece of artwork she had made, writing, “Was trying to take a high res pic of my latest painting, best photobomb ever … ma plus belle creation mon fils [my most beautiful creation my son]! “

Drake has also occasionally shared snaps of their son on his Instagram page. And in March, he released his Scary Hours 2 EP, which contains the Rick ross collab “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” in which Drake raps about life with his son.

“Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil ‘man / Recess hits, daddy prolly made another M / School bell rings and I’m out there to get him again,” the lyrics go. “Yeah, teacher-parent meetings, wives get googly-eyed / Regardless of what they husbands do to provide / Askin ‘if I know Beyoncé and Nicki minaj. “