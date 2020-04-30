The headboard of your bed is adorned with leather and an antique mirror, it has a built-in bar cabinet, provided with whiskey and champagne

After six years working on the construction of an impressive house in his native Toronto, which he has named ‘The Embassy’, Drake He wanted to share the final result of his efforts with the specialized magazine Architectural Digest to show off the luxuries that he has included in each stay.

The rapper has paid special attention to the 300-square-meter master bedroom to make it his personal paradise where you can disconnect at the end of the day, alone or accompanied, and if you feel like it, enjoy a drink without having to get out of bed. The headboard, adorned with leather and an antique mirror, has a built-in bar cabinet with whiskey and champagne.

The mattress you have chosen to complete the structure is not far behind: it is a true work of art that weighs half a ton, with leather corners and brass details, and a price according to its exclusivity, since it is valued at 390,000 Dollars.

This model known as ‘Grand Vividus’ has been created by the Swedish company Hästens in collaboration with the designer Ferris Rafauli and Drake has managed to get hold of the first one that has come onto the market, although there are nine others reserved and paid in advance. These exclusive mattresses take 600 hours to make by hand using only natural materials such as cotton, linen, wool and horsehair, and their creators calculate that they will be able to manufacture a maximum of twelve a year, as they have explained to Vice magazine.

