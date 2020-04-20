Former WWE superstar Drake Maverick will make an announcement tonight

Wrestling planet | Drake Maverick will make an announcement tonight

The former WWE superstar Drake Maverick He posted on his social media that he will make an announcement for later tonight.

Maverick, who was fired by WWE last week, posted on his personal Twitter and joked that he will have a big announcement earlier today at 7:30 p.m. (half an hour before the start of WWE Monday Night RAW on the USA Network). The former champion 24/7 tweeted the exact time and did not include any additional details.

While being released from his WWE contract, the former 205 Live general manager is still not done with the action within the WWE ring.

WWE will allow Drake Maverick to fight during 3 fights in the tournament to crown a New Acting NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Maverick will face Jake Atlas this Wednesday night in WWE NXT in their first tournament fight in Group A. This group is also made up of Kushida and Tony Nese.

Here is the tweet that the former WWE superstar posted:

7.30pm – Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) April 20, 2020

