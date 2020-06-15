Drake is crowned at the BET Awards, has six nominations | Instagram

One of the main candidates in the awards BET 2020, is Drake, who has six nominations including video of the year and best hip-hop male artist.

The gala, which will celebrate its twentieth anniversary at the end of this me, announced on Monday about the great news for the artist who highlights the best collaboration as for the award of choice of the viewer.

Drake is nominated twice for the hits « No Guidance » with Chris Brown and « Life is Good » with Future.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that due to the measures by restrictions of the coronavirus continue the awards gala will be broadcast virtually.

Where and how to see it?

The awards BET 2020 They will air live on June 28 on ViacomCBS networks, including CBS for the first time. The show, which will be a virtual celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic, will also air on BET and BET HER.

The innovators rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch follow Drake with five nominations each.

Also, Megan Thee Stallion recently topped the list Billboard Hot 100 with his remix « Savage » assisted by Beyoncé and is nominated for Video of the Year, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Viewer Choice Award, and Album of the Year for « Fever. »

The winner of his first Grammy award, Ricch earlier this year, he also topped the charts with his hit « The Box. » The video for that song is nominated for Video of the Year alongside DaBaby’s « Bop », DJ’s « Khaler », Nipsey Hussle and John Legend’s « Higher », Doja Cat’s « Say So », « Hot Girl Summer » from Megan The Stallion and Chris Brown and Drake’s « No Guidance ».

While figures like Beyoncé, Minaj, Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby were credited with four nominations each.

As for the rapper singer Kanye WestHe released his gospel album last year and is nominated for the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspiration Award, and will also compete with Kirk Franklin, the Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond, John P. Kee and PJ Morton.