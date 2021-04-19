Drake has a new haircut with a somewhat loving detail

Drake is so committed to releasing his next album “Certified Lover Boy” that he had a heart drawn on his forehead.

Drake is getting closer to the release of his next studio album called “Certified Lover boy”, and to show that he really is a loving boy, he shaved a heart out of his hair.

This album had its advance in early March, when he released the second part of the EP that he released in 2018.

Accompanied by his team, he has been visiting a recording studio in Los Angeles, from which he came out showing his new love look.

His next album has generated a lot of expectation because his last singles debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

“Certified Lover Boy” will be his sixth full-length album, with which he could be on the road to winning the fifth Grammy of his career.

Despite the title Drake chose for the album, he is still jealous of A $ AP Rocky, who is the current partner of his ex, Rihanna.

Some close sources have assured that when the three come to meet, Drake prefers to put distance in between, since he does not vibrate with A $ AP Rocky.