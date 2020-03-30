Rapper Drake published the first image of his son Adonis this weekend in your account Instagram. Actually, the famous interpreter has been encouraged to share with all his colleagues and fans several photos of her adorable sapling as part of a snapshot selection from her personal album with which he wanted to illustrate a long message in which he talks about the importance of do not be overcome by fear in these difficult times, in which many people are separated from their loved ones or have lost someone important due to the coronavirus crisis.

“I adore my precious family and my friends and I miss them. I can’t wait for the day when we can meet again. Until then, please remain optimistic ”, he concluded.

What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors, so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW… It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍

The rapper’s fatherhood debut two years ago it occurred in circumstances that seemed like something out of a soap opera. At first, when your old partner Sophie Brussaux assured that he was expecting a baby, fruit of the brief romance they had in early 2017He questioned whether this was true through his representative, but also added that if the corresponding tests determined that the child was his son, he would fulfill his responsibility.

However, confirmation that the Canadian musician he had become a father it wasn’t produced until the following year and it came through his album ‘Scorpion’, in which I mentioned Adonis in various topics for thus respond to the harsh criticism of one of his musical rivals, Pusha-T, accusing him through his songs of trying to hide his own son.

Drake and Sophie’s relationship seems to have improved considerably since the child’s birth: last year she attended one of the artist’s concerts And now he has included in the photos that he has shown on Instagram one in which the two pose with the child in their arms.

