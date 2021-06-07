Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend says she was attacked by the singer – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

On June 4, it turned out that Drake Bell had been arrested in the United States for crimes against minors such as sharing harmful material against his apparent victims and putting them in danger.

After the news was released, Jimi Ono, former girlfriend of the actor also spoke about it.

Through TikTok, Melissa Lingfelt, who is better known as Jimi Ono, said that during 2006 and 2009, years in which she had a relationship with Drake Bell, the singer physically and verbally attacked her, something that she had previously assured And now, after the arrest of the actor, Jimi Ono spoke about the violence he experienced with his ex-boyfriend.

The young woman mentioned that she was 16 when she began a relationship with the singer and that she decided to go live with him, but that a year after their relationship the violence began.

“It wasn’t until about a year that the verbal abuse started, and when I say verbal abuse, imagine the worst kind of verbal abuse you can imagine and that’s what I suffered,” he mentioned.

Jimi Ono assured that after the verbal aggression, the actor began with the physical aggression and recounted the occasion when Drake Bell dragged her down the stairs of his house.

“He dragged me down the stairs to our house, hit me in the face on every step down the road. I have photos of that.

Jimi Ono also shared other videos on TikTok where he showed that some girls approached her and sent her a message to tell her that they had also been victims of Drake Bell when they were minors.

Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend showed some screenshots where a girl thanked him for talking about the violence he experienced next to the protagonist of “Drake and Josh” and assured him that one of her friends had sex with the singer when he She was 20 years old and her friend 15.

Following Drake Bell’s arrest, it was announced that he was fined $ 2,500. As if that were not enough, a restraining order was issued with the alleged victims.

This is not the first time that the actor has been arrested, since he was also arrested and later released for an incident that occurred on December 1, 2017.

