The famous American actor and singer Drake Bell has demonstrated for some months his great love for the Mexican lands and his Hispanic fans and this time surprised everyone by star in a soap opera.

On many occasions, the singer has proudly shown that I would like to be nationalized Mexican so he changed his social networks completely to Spanish and tries to improve his speech more and more.

Recently, Drake was like special guest on the YouTube channel “Night fell on us“presented by Alex Montiel.

It was there that the conductor asked the actor to star in his first soap opera within the program in order to be a full mexican.

Drake, practically what you need in life to become a true Mexican is to star in a Mexican novel and well, you are lucky because next to you she is one of the main protagonists of Latin soap operas, ”Alex told Drake.

Proudly, Drake demonstrated his great talent acting in an impromptu drama-like sketch and speaking the spanish language that he has been practicing for a while now.

A few weeks ago, the singer caused controversy by asking on social networks which Mexican he should to collaborate, so everyone pointed to son of Niurka Marcos and now everyone is waiting for that great duet.

Something that made his followers very sad was the cancellations his concerts in Mexico due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To my fans in Mexico, I am very sorry to announce that the dates of my next shows will have to be postponed due to the circumstances caused by the Covid-19, “Drake shared on his social networks.

Drake Bell assured that as soon as the situation improves will have new dates And he will make it known as soon as possible, so he asked his followers to stay at home and be responsible for their health.

